US Citizens Have Even Less Freedom Thanks To Alleged Russian Election Meddling

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The United States’ trek towards complete Communism is well on its way. Thanks to the alleged Russian election meddling, citizens living in what hasn’t been the land of the free in over a century have even fewer freedoms than they did a mere two years ago according to a report.

According to an independent watchdog that measures political rights and democratic institutions around the world, Americans now have less freedom since electing Donald Trump and because of the alleged Russian election interference, reported Business Insider.

“The United States’ political rights rating declined ... due to growing evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, violations of basic ethical standards by the new administration, and a reduction in government transparency,” according to Freedom House. Overall, the US’s freedom rating dropped from 89 to 86 because its political rights dropped from 36 to 33, according to the annual Freedom House report. The “land of the free” only the 58th freest country in the world, making it a joke to even pretend we are free.

The report stated that the current administration’s defiance of ethical standards and Robert Mueller’s Russian election meddling investigation heating up are the specific reasons American citizens have become less free.

In terms of defying ethical standards, Freedom House specifically mentioned Trump refusing to release his tax returns, “promoting his private business empire” in office, and “naming his daughter and son-in-law as presidential advisers.” As for making major policy decisions with little consultation or transparency, Freedom House mentioned Trump’s January 2017 executive order banning seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the US, and his July 2017 executive order banning transgender people from the military. –Business Insider

Read Freedom House’s 2018 Freedom in the World report here, and its explainer of the US’s freedom here.

This is not to say that we do or do not agree with how Freedom House determines the level of freedom, because taxation (government theft and the most obvious violation of basic human civil rights) rates were obviously not a factor in their rankings. Nor were the number of government services the public is forced to fund at gunpoint whether they use them or not taken into account. It appears they judge only on a few very social layers. But read the reports and see for yourself.