Democrats Vow To Launch Post-Midterm Kavanaugh Investigation; Booker Floats Impeachment

Democrats are vowing to continue investigations into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh if they regain control of the House next month, reports the Washington Examiner.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) - who would become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee upon a Democratic majority, said on Friday that he plans to open a formal investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh should the Democrats secure a midterm victory.

"It is not something we are eager to do," said Nadler. "But the Senate having failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions."

Nadler said there is evidence of a "whitewash" by Senate Republicans of an FBI investigation into several women's claims that Kavanaugh sexually harassed and assaulted them during their high school and college years more than three decades ago. ... Nadler also wants to interview all of Kavanaugh's accusers and people who can speak on their behalf. He would like to speak with Kavanaugh himself, but expects that would be difficult if he is already a member of the country's highest court. -Washington Examiner

"We have to assure the American people either that it was a fair process and that the new justice did not commit perjury, did not do these terrible things, or reveal that we just don’t know because the investigation was a whitewash," Nadler added.

Booker gropes for straws

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) - who admitted to groping a girl against her will in high school, said on Sunday that impeaching Kavanaugh shouldn't be off the table if Democrats regain one of the houses in Congress during midterms, and that his focus over the next 30 days will be on the upcoming elections.

"The reality is, right now, Republicans control the House and the Senate, and there’s no way to do even an investigation unless we flip one of the houses. So I think even before you start focusing on questions about his truthfulness before a Senate committee, you’ve got to focus on the urgency of the work over the next 30 days, and that’s where my focus is," said Booker.

Booker spoke to Yahoo in Iowa, where he is making multiple campaign appearances in support of Democratic congressional candidates. He said he is working to help secure a Democratic majority. After the midterms, Booker said, the party can determine what its priorities should be. “I think that after the dust settles on the night of the 6th, I think that’s where we start to evaluate … what is the best thing for us to be focusing on in terms of what’s best for America and the American people,” Booker said. -Yahoo

During a Saturday night Democratic Party fall gala, Booker told fellow Democrats who are angry and upset to "stay faithful," while cautioning members of his party to keep on their toes and not get "caught up in a state of sedentary agitation." He added that people should "not wait for the hope, but to be the hope."

Booker then brought up President Trump mocking one of Kavanaugh's accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, during a speech.

"We’re not defined by a president who mocks a hero in Dr. Blasey Ford. We’re not defined by a president who does not believe women. We’re going to be defined when this state says not only do we believe women, we elect women!" Booker said.

In order to impeach Kavanaugh, a majority of House members would need to vote to impeach, and would require a 67-vote supermajority in the Senate.

Democrats have a strong chance of taking the House in the midterms. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, who would most likely become chair of the House Judiciary Committee if the Democrats have a majority, has said he supports the idea of investigating Kavanaugh for perjury, which could begin an impeachment process. However, Democrats have much slimmer chances of taking control of the Senate, and there is no way they will come close to 67 seats. -Yahoo

In short, impeaching Kavanaugh is an empty gesture - and Booker knows it.