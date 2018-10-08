Feds Set To Soften Stiff Weiner Sentence

Anthony Weiner, a.k.a. Carlos Danger, may soon be a free man after white-collar prison officials say he's been a "model inmate" at the Federal Medical Center in Devins, Massachusetts, according to the New York Post, citing the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The site has a reputation as a cushy "Club Fed" -type prison. Other infamous inmates include inside trader Raj Rajaratnam, who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, and Peter Madoff, a reported cancer survivor who helped older brother Bernie Madoff scam $20 billion from investors through his epic Ponzi scheme.

Weiner, 54, is now scheduled for release in May 2019 - three months earlier than his original release date in August 2019 - for sending explicit messages to a teenage girl. The former Queens representative pled guilty in May to sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl between January and March last year, including sexually explicit images and directions to engage in sexual conduct.

It was then that the Minor Victim made clear that she was not just a minor – she was, in fact, only 15 years old. That did not stop Weiner. During the latter two Skype sessions, on February 18 and 23, 2016, and in a Snapchat communication on March 9, 2016, the defendant used graphic and obscene language to ask the Minor Victim to display her naked body and touch herself, which she did. He also sent an obscene message to the Minor Victim on Confide, describing what he would do to her, if she were 18. Part and parcel of these disturbing – and criminal – exchanges, the defendant also sent the Minor Victim adult pornography. In approximately March 2016, after several months of intermittent exchanges, communications between the defendant and Minor Victim largely stopped. The Minor Victim made efforts to re-engage, but was met with limited responsiveness. -USA v. Anthony Weiner

Weiner resigned in 2011 after the lewd pictures came to light. Meanwhile, it was Weiner's seized laptop that forced the FBI to reopen the Hillary Clinton email investigation, after classified Clinton emails from his wife, Clinton aide Huma Abedin, were discovered on the device during the course of their investigation into the underage texting.

Abedin filed for divorce but withdrew the case earlier this year - reportedly so that they could settle their divorce outside of a courtroom.