"Fu*k. You. All. To. Hell": Google Exec Threatens GOP Over Kavanaugh Confirmation

A Google exec has come under fire after sending a now-deleted tweet to the GOP over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who became the 114th justice of the US Supreme Court following a heated political battle.

"You are finished, @GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. FUCK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL," tweeted design lead David Hogue, adding "I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames."

Hogue, a Google US design lead who has been with the Mountain View, CA company since December 2013, confirmed that he deleted the tweet - and that the opinions expressed in it "are mine personally."

Yes, I deleted that tweet.

Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them.

Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning.

Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests.

Yes, I still believe we can do much better. — ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 7, 2018

A Google spokeswoman told Fox News via email: "What employees say in their personal capacity has no bearing on the way we build or operate our products."

Sounds like a similar answer to the one Google gave when Breitbart uncovered a video of Google executives who are absolutely beside themselves following Hillary Clinton's historic loss. In the video, co-founder Sergey Brin compares Trump supporters to fascists and extremists - arguing that like other extremists, Trump voters suffered from "boredom" which has, he claims, historically led to fascism and communism.

He then asks his company what they can do to ensure a "better quality of governance and decision-making."

And according to Kent Walker, VP for Global Affairs, those who support populist causes like the MAGA movement are motivated by "fear, xenophobia, hatred and a desire for answers that may or may not be there."

He later says that Google needs to fight to ensure that populist movements around the world are merely a "blip" and a "hiccup" in the arc of history that "bends towards progress."

Was David Hogue's hateful opinion of an entire class of people - the GOP - fueled by Google's internal culture which despises conservatives?