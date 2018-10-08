'Late Show' Writer Exposes Left's Reality: "I'm Just Glad We Ruined Kavanaugh's Life"

The Daily Caller's Peter Hasson reports that liberal writers and activists responded to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation over the weekend by attacking “white women.”

The New York Times on Saturday evening published an op-ed titled “White Women, Come Get Your People.” The op-ed’s author, Alexis Grenell, attacked Republican women who supported Kavanaugh as “gender traitors” in league with the “patriarchy.”

Grenell claimed that “white women benefit from patriarchy by trading on their whiteness to monopolize resources for mutual gain.” White women “are expected to support the patriarchy by marrying within their racial group, reproducing whiteness and even minimizing violence against their own bodies,” the liberal writer asserted.

Grenell wasn’t alone in placing responsibility for Kavanaugh’s nomination on “white women.”

NBC News ran an opinion piece on Sunday slamming white, Republican women for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which the op-ed claimed was “the ultimate affirmation of the patriarchy.”

Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour on Friday called Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins“the mother [and] grandmother of white women in America who gave us a Donald Trump presidency.”

“She is a disgrace [and] her legacy will be that she was a traitor to women and marginalized communities. History will not treat her kindly,” Sarsour said in a statement.

The next day Sarsour introduced Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at an anti-Kavanaugh rally.

Time Magazine on Thursday published an “open letter to white women” from playwright and feminist activist Eve Ensler.

Ensler demanded white women block “the ascension of a man who is angry, aggressive, and vengeful and could very well be a sexual assaulter.”

However, one white female 'leftist' went further than most in her sheer desperation.

As SHTFplan.com's Mac Slavo notes, a writer for CBS‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” seemingly celebrated the damage done to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life in a social media post. “Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” the writer, Ariel Dumas, posted on Twitter.

Writer for the Colbert Show just deleted this tweet. This is all they cared about from the beginning.



“So how did our politics get so poisonous?” - Colbert pic.twitter.com/PaOqTgH4aK — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) October 7, 2018

Dumas then made her Twitter account private to prevent any backlash over the joy she obtained from destroying a man’s reputation. Her Tweet came as the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by a 50-48 vote, with some Senators saying that the several allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct brought against him simply lacked sufficient corroboration and credibility.

According to Fox News, the tweet has now been deleted and Dumas apologized on Sunday, claiming she was being “sarcastic.” She alleges her sarcasm was all because Kavanaugh’s elevation to the Supreme Court demonstrated that his life had not, in fact, been entirely derailed by the accusations as some Republicans had claimed. So, you mean some people actually still think you are innocent until proven guilty? Oh, the horror…

“The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally,” Dumas wrote. “The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.”

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

Dumas had also posted many other anti-Kavanaugh Tweets to her account, including this gem: “Brett Kavanaugh is 100% gonna ask Justice Sotomayor to fetch him coffee.”

Brett Kavanaugh is 100% gonna ask Justice Sotomayor to fetch him coffee. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 6, 2018

Dumas also criticized Kavanaugh for invoking his family in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, saying, “It is not automatically a moral achievement to be a son, a husband, a dad. It is biology, a legal decision, and biology again. Plenty of a–holes are all three.”

When Dumas was reached for further comment by Fox News, CBS said Dumas’ “apology spoke for itself.” The network confirmed that Dumas currently works for Colbert’s left-leaning show.

Dumas’ IMDB page lists that in addition to “The Late Show,” she has worked on “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?” as well as the 2017 Emmy Awards, which were hosted by Colbert. Both events were markedly and caustically anti-Trump throughout. For his part, President Trump tweeted at the time that he was “sad” to see that the Emmy Awards had their “worst ever” ratings.

Ariel's comments did have a silver lining though - as they appeared to 'wake' a few more independent thinkers from their haze...

You do realize that this is exactly why those of us who used to be left leaning are running from you? I helped get out the vote for Obama, supported Bernie & now I #WalkAway. I don't want to be associated with this base hatred, intolerance & inability to treat people like people. — Vince Jeevar (@BoroTaz) October 6, 2018

Monica Showalter at AmericanThinker.com summed things up well as she commented that Dumas' email was a good nutshell summary of all of the thinking of the left, as it mounted ever crazier and more unverifiable attacks on what was obviously a blameless man.

They wanted to ruin him for the sake of ruining him because he didn't vote the way they wanted him to vote and because he was nominated by a president they go bonkers about. They didn't care about truth, or about justice. They just wanted to ruin someone.

And that sums up the entire problem with Democrats as they now try to dig out from their own rubble for the coming midterms. The left's game has been revealed in just that tweet. The mask is off. And one can only hope that voters remember.