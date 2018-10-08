Netflix Is Responsible For 15% Of Global Internet Traffic

A new report by Sandvine has revealed the web applications responsible for the world's most downstream traffic...

Underlining the popularity of streaming services, Statista's Martin Armstrong points out that Netflix accounts for the most megabytes with 15 percent.

Youtube isn't too far behind with 11.4 percent.

Further back but still with a significant share, Amazon Prime Video is responsible for 3.9 percent.

Interestingly, the biggest streamers vary notably across geographic region...

The question is - where does Porn fit into all this?