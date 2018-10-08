Retired Green Beret: What Can Be Done When They Come For The Guns?

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces ) via SHTFplan.com,

One of the bad things about writing an article such as this one is that no matter what position it takes, it is attacked by an army of naysayers and protesters. This may seem innocuous, but it is not. In reality, it detracts from attempting to make a productive point of discussion. Their objective is to foster argument and conflict. Some are paid trolls and shills, and others genuinely feel the need to stand up and be heard...even if just to argue a point...whether that point has merit or not. Akin to Colin Kaepernick, protesting years after he lost in the Super Bowl to the Ravens and not during…after he was cut from the team...protesting an “injustice” that never existed.

But they never include their E-mail addresses or identities, perhaps because their vitriolic comments may be interpreted by the authorities as threats that warrant charges.

In the end, they won’t be around to help you when you need it. You’ll need to think on your feet. Nothing that I’ve written for you has ever been to harm you or to not provide you with either information or “food for thought,” and I’m not about to reverse my position. We are at a juncture that most people do not recognize…on the precipice of tyranny. This piece is going to give you information that you can act on or choose not to act on. In the end, it is your decision and you’re on your own with it.

What to do when they come for the guns.

In truth, there are many things you can do about it. I’ll put out some information, but I’m not telling you what to do, nor advocating doing it.

Have some to “feed” them if they come: If you bought any semiautomatic rifles (erroneously and intentionally termed “assault rifles”) thorough Mr. Legal/Western Consumer Marketing procedures? There’s a record of your purchase…and that record is on file forever. They will not overlook whatever you purchased. For those “Davy Crockett” naysayers who will “defend until they’ve breathed their last?” Yes, that’s exactly what will happen: you will breathe your last. Christopher Dormer was a maniac on the run, but in the end, the cabin he holed up in burned to the ground…droned, no doubt. One thing is to “feed” them part of what you bought. Concept: “The Secret of Santa Vittoria,” with Anthony Quinn…where the town sacrificed 200,000 bottles of wine…to hide a million bottles from the German army in WWII. Disassemble, protect, stash: Take a weapon apart, and break it down into its groups…bolt, barrel, so on. Coat it with protectant/oil/grease, wrap it in plastic, and it could be stashed where it will not be found. Cache off-property: self-explanatory, but pick a national forest, a state forest, or a remote wilderness area. We have covered enough information on caches, and you will have to take the idea here and develop it. Cache on-property: here more care will be exercised, but if you follow step #1? Chances are your property will then not be searched…and I don’t mean Barney Fife walking around the grounds. I’m talking about teams with metal detectors, combing every inch of ground, and probably searching your house as well. Sewers: Yes, nobody likes going in the sewers…including the cops. After coating with protectant, wrap in 3 layers of waterproof plastic, and attach a line securely and where no one can find it or grab it. Sale or Trade: getting rid of what has been purchased under record, and either buying something to replace it or trading for it…outside of Happy Mr. Gun Store-Channels. Hidden spaces: House or Storage Unit: this would involve either some major “innovations” in “home improvement” or utilizing existing spaces and structures to accommodate your needs.

This last one you would have to be especially careful with. The detection devices the State will use are not to be taken lightly. I’m giving you these ideas for starters. There are more, but I’m not going to give you what I would do.

Understand what you’re dealing with. I write articles such as this one. If you think they don’t notice this, you better think again. They also notice that you read these articles. They know (and have recorded) all your e-mails, comments, and key strokes. This is the age where you must take extreme precautions, because what is coming down the pike will not be good. Food for thought with this article. Take the information and ideas, formulate your own plans, and run with the ball when you feel it’s the time.