"Unraveling Of A Cover-Up" - California DMV Admits 100s Of Non-Citizens Added To Voter Rolls

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, is furious at California's DMV,calling the situation "the unraveling of a cover-up," after an internal audit released today shows about 1,500 customers may have been improperly registered to vote.

The Sacramentao Bee reports that the DMV wrote, in a letter Monday to the Secretary of State’s Office, that:

“Approximately 1,500 customers may have been registered to vote in error. This error has been corrected and is separate from the processing error we notified you about in writing on September 5."

In September, The California DMV said it has discovered it sent the Secretary of State’s Office 23,000 erroneous voter registrations.

“We are committed to getting this right and are working closely with the Secretary of State’s office to correct the errors that occurred,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said in a statement.

And now, as Sacbee reports, these additional 1,500 errors occurred when DMV technicians processed customer requests at field offices to change voter eligibility responses on driver license applications.

While the 1500 customers added to voter rolls are non-citizens, the DMV claims that none of them are illegal immigrants.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla responded with a harsh letter to the state’s DMV and Department of Technology.

“I remain deeply frustrated and disappointed that persistent errors by the DMV and CDT have undermined public confidence in your basic responsibility to collect and transmit accurate voter registration information, as has been required by federal law for 25 years.”

As a reminder, California has issued over a million driver's licenses to illegal immigrants over the past three years.

With mistakes like this being discovered by internal audit, one can only imagine what isn't being discovered; but for sure it goes a long way to explain how The Election Integrity Project California showed last year that a list of 11 California counties that have more registered voters than voting-age citizens.

We leave it to Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson to sum things up in California...