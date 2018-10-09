America Divided: Ku Klux Klan Visits Baltimore After White Slaying

Neighbors in Federal Hill, Baltimore, where Tim Moriconi, 25, was killed, said they had received Ku Klux Klan recruitment fliers outside their homes last weekend, according to a new report from Fox Baltimore.

The flyers were distributed along the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., where Moriconi was shot and killed on Sept. 27 by Deandre Devon Sleet, 23, of Baltimore, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, whose district includes Riverside, said, residents, reached out to him about the Ku Klux Klan literature. In a statement, he said the KKK has "no place in our country and is certainly not welcome in our city."

Ann Clemmensen told Fox Baltimore that the content of the flyer was so shocking that she immediately threw it in the trash. She, of course, saved the flyer for this interview with Fox.

"This message is from the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan," read Clemmensen from the flyer. Still, neighbors said they could not imagine why anyone or group would make such a hateful delivery to their homes.

"The issue of Moriconi's death, it's been tough on all of us, and to make it racially charged is just terrible," said Nick Mariano, who lives in the neighborhood.

"It defeats the purpose of people trying to come together and solve things and make it a better place for everybody. It's a tactic to divide people," said neighbor John Bechill.

One resident, who asked The Baltimore Sun to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said he discovered the Ku Klux Klan propaganda on his parking pad inside a plastic bag filled with birdseed over the weekend.

"It's like the same things you'd see on internet commenting boards," the resident said. "The message is clear and it's pretty unsettling." He told The Sun he has lived in Riverside for six years, and said he could not recall another incident like this.

"I'm not sure what to do because I'm not sure what these folks did was strictly speaking illegal," he said. "It's a middle-of-the-night sort of thing, and that I think speaks volumes about the people behind this."

South Baltimore residents report finding KKK fliers.@CouncilmanETC said the fliers were placed at homes in the 1200 blk of Riverside Ave - the same street where Tim Moriconi was killed.



Costello has reported the incidents to police.



Costello has reported the incidents to police.

While it remains to be seen if Baltimore will be the epicenter of America's next outbreak of social conflict - it has only been three short years since Baltimore Police officers arrested Freddie Gray, a 25-year old African American who died in police custody which triggered a massive riot, resultin in martial law to contain the mayhem - Baltimore certainly remains a racially-charged ticking time bomb.