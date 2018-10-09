Bill Clinton's Sexual Assault Allegations Are 'Different', Hillary Says

The numerous allegations of sexual harassment levied against him mean President Trump is a reprehensible monster, according to Hillary Clinton, but when it comes to similar claims made about her husband, former President Bill Clinton, it's a different story.

That's what Hillary Clinton told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour during an interview Tuesday when Amanpour prodded her about the allegations facing her husband and how she squares supporting him with her criticisms of men like Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The difference-maker, according to Clinton, is the fact that the allegations facing her husband were thoroughly investigated by a federal prosecutor.

Of course, her response completely glosses over the fact that not only were the claims against Kavanaugh investigated by the FBI during last week's follow-up background check probe - but Kavanaugh has faced numerous background check investigations over the years before taking jobs in the White House and then, more recently, as a federal judge.

"Well, there’s a very significant difference and that is the intense, long-lasting, partisan investigation that was conducted in the 90s," Clinton said. "If the Republicans, starting with President Trump on down want a comparison, they should welcome such an investigation themselves."

But that's not entirely true. While Clinton's sexual misconduct involving Monica Lewinsky and Paula Jones was investigated back in the 1990s, Juanita Broaddrick's claim that Clinton raped her back when he was serving as attorney general of Arkansas has never been closely examined.

Still, Clinton insisted that her husband's ability to "survive" these allegations through multiple political races is a testament to how Democrats must be "tough" in the face of Republican opposition.

"Bill had to be incredibly strong, first to be elected, then to be reelected, and to survive," Clinton told CNN. "He really believes Democrats have to be tougher and have to stand up to the bullying and intimidation."

And Democrats need to be do a better job of combating Republicans - even if it means destroying the life of an innocent man - because there's no point being "civil" with a political party that "wants to destroy everything that you stand for," Clinton said.

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength."

So, Hillary, was it "civil" of her husband to ogle the backside of pop singer Ariana Grande during her performance at Aretha Franklin's memorial service back in August?