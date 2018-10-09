Kanye West To Meet Trump At White House Later This Week

In a report that's bound to provoke more outrage and disbelief from Kanye West's shocked fans, West is heading to the White House later this week to meet with President Trump and senior advisor Jared Kushner for the second time since Trump's upset win in the 2016 election. During the Thursday visit, West reportedly expects to discuss job opportunities for ex-cons, as well as strategies to bring more manufacturing jobs back to West's hometown of Chicago and the surrounding area, the New York Times reported.

West is expected to have lunch with the president in a meeting that closely follows his latest controversial performance on Saturday Night Live, as well as a tense interview with TMZ where West was repeatedly asked to remove his MAGA hat by interviewer Harvey Levin.

West's meeting comes a few months after West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, met with Trump and Kushner in the Oval Office to discuss a pardon for Alice Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Johnson later granted clemency to Johnson after she had spent more than 20 years in prison.

Trump has touted West’s support, and mentioned the rapper's SNL appearance during a rally in Tennessee last week. Some of West's fans have criticized him for supporting Trump even after the president's negative remarks about Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who triggered a controversial wave of protests by kneeling during the national anthem to protest treatment of black criminal suspects by the police. West has said that he would like to introduce Kaepernick and Trump.

West famously took a photo with Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower during the transition. While some have written it off as a joke, polling has found that support for Trump among black men has doubled since West first expressed his support for the president, declaring that "we are both dragon energy."