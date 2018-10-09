Media Baffled By Trump's Claim That Some 'Paid' Protesters "Haven't Gotten Their Checks"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 10/09/2018 - 09:20

In what was likely a response to a Fox News interview with a Vice News editor who admitted that some professional protesters were paid to organize the demonstrations outside Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court over the weekend...

...President Trump fired off a tweet Tuesday morning that was seemingly crafted specifically to elicit howls of outrage among liberals who have repeatedly insisted that Trump's claims that some of the individuals protesting Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote had been paid by a nonprofit funded by George Soros. Trump said that the protesters are about to "REALLY protest because they haven't gotten their checks - in other words they weren't paid!"

While it was unclear from where Trump was getting his information, the tweet was possibly a reference to Vice News editor Shawna Thomas' clarification that 'some' organizers were paid to help organize the protests, suggesting that a large portion of those who participated weren't paid.

Trump's tweet elicited a flurry of pedantic responses from unimaginative mainstream journalists, who apparently felt compelled to point out the extremely obvious fact that, if the demonstrators weren't paid, then they shouldn't be considered "paid" protesters.

We wonder: what exactly is it about this concept that is so difficult to grasp?

Tags
Religion Belief