CNN's Don Lemon Tells Conservative Guest To "Shut Up" While Defending Democrat Mobs

CNN host Don Lemon lost his temper with network contributor Matt Lewis on Tuesday, telling the conservative to "shut up" during a discussion of what constitutes a "mob" in relation to a viral video of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife being chased out of a restaurant, as well as recent comments made by President Trump.

Lewis, a columnist for the Daily Beast, suggested that liberals are unwilling to admit when they're engaging in mob behavior, and that the Tea Party "didn't hound people out of restaurants."

I’m waiting for liberals and intellectually honest liberals to admit that when you harass Ted Cruz at a restaurant, that is also mob-like behavior. Why is it that I’m willing to concede that Donald Trump is a bad person and that’s mob behavior, but I never hear liberals come on and concede that. -Matt Lewis

Lemon quipped back: "The Tea Party did hound people. The Tea Party people hounded me when I went out to cover them! And do you know what I said?" Lemon asked rhetorically. "It was their right to do it because they’re Americans!"

"Don, if they started following you around a restaurant and running you out of places..." Lewis shot back - which Lemon interrupted with "But that doesn’t mean that people don’t get to object,” adding "That’s your right as an American to object. It’s covered in the First Amendment. It’s like the first one!"

The argument devolved, with Lemon finally telling Lewis to "shut up" and let him explain how protesting is a Constitutionally protected right.

"In the Constitution, you can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it in a restaurant, that you can’t do it on a football field. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it on a cable news you can do it wherever you want," said Lemon. "To call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is just beyond the pale," Lemon concluded before going to break.

Speaking in Topeka, Kansas over the weekend, President Trump framed the Democratic resistance to Kavanaugh as an attempt by an "angry mob" to hijack the proceedings "in their quest for power."

"They threw away and threw aside every notion of fairness, of justice, of decency and of due process," Trump said of the anti-Kavanaugh efforts. "What he and his wonderful family endured at the hands of Democrats is unthinkable, unthinkable."

"Just imagine the devastation they would cause if they of their obtained the power they so desperately want and crave," Trump added. "You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what they have become."

Trump then used Kavanaugh's example to illustrate why conservatives need to vote during the midterm elections in four weeks so that Democrats don't take back the House:

"You have to vote," Trump insisted. "On November 6 you will have the chance to stop the radical Democrats — and that’s what they have become — by electing a Republican House and a Republican Senate. We will increase our majorities. We need more Republicans. We need more Republicans."

"The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern," Trump continued. "Republicans believe in the rule of law not the rule of the mob."