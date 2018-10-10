Eric Holder Whips Up Democrats: When They Go Low, We Kick Them

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 10/10/2018 - 18:25

As Democrats approach midterms - and more importantly the 2020 US election, former Attorney General Eric Holder had some advice during a Sunday campaign event in Georgia. 

"Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them"

Holder clarified that he's not advocating actual violence, saying: "When I say we, you know, ‘We kick ‘em,’ I don’t mean we do anything inappropriate. We don’t do anything illegal." 

"But we got to be tough, and we have to fight for the very things that [civil rights leaders] John Lewis, Martin Luther King, Whitney Young – you know, all those folks gave to us." 

Holder isn't the only leading Democrat calling for aggressive action against conservatives. In a Tuesday interview, Hillary Clinton rejected the idea that Democrats should be "civil" with Republicans in the age of Donald Trump. 

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about," said Clinton. 

Of course, Clinton also said that if Donald Trump failed to accept his inevitable 2016 election defeat that it would "threaten Democracy."

Tags
Politics