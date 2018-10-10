Eric Holder Whips Up Democrats: When They Go Low, We Kick Them

As Democrats approach midterms - and more importantly the 2020 US election, former Attorney General Eric Holder had some advice during a Sunday campaign event in Georgia.

"Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them"

Holder clarified that he's not advocating actual violence, saying: "When I say we, you know, ‘We kick ‘em,’ I don’t mean we do anything inappropriate. We don’t do anything illegal."

"But we got to be tough, and we have to fight for the very things that [civil rights leaders] John Lewis, Martin Luther King, Whitney Young – you know, all those folks gave to us."

Holder isn't the only leading Democrat calling for aggressive action against conservatives. In a Tuesday interview, Hillary Clinton rejected the idea that Democrats should be "civil" with Republicans in the age of Donald Trump.

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about," said Clinton.

Hillary Clinton: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for" https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018

Of course, Clinton also said that if Donald Trump failed to accept his inevitable 2016 election defeat that it would "threaten Democracy."