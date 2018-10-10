Rand Paul Rages At Cory Booker's Rhetoric, Warns "Someone Is Going To Be Killed"

"I fear that there's going to be an assassination... I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation, those who are saying 'get in their face' – they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence."

Those were the ominous words that Senator Rand Paul spoke during an interview with a Kentucky radio station after a few tense weeks around the Capitol because of the Supreme Court fight.

Specifically taking aim at the rhetoric employed by Sen. Cory Booker, who last July told activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople,” Paul referenced both his own assault at the hands of a neighbor as well as last year’s baseball field shooting in which Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded to show that “unstable” people can easily take things too far...

“These are people that are unstable,” Paul said. “We don’t want to encourage them. We have to somehow ratchet it down and say we’re not encouraging them that violence is ever OK or ever a reason or a means to try to resolve things.”

Listen below (Senator Paul's comments start at around the 9:40 mark)

“I think what people need to realize is when people like Cory Booker say ‘get up in their face’ — he may think that that’s OK, but what he doesn’t realize is that for about every 1,000 people who might want to get up in your face, one of them is going to be unstable enough to commit violence,” said Paul.

Additionally, as The Daily Caller's Scott Morefield notes, The Kentucky senator also pointed out the “double standard” when it comes to left and right wing violence.

“If it’s an accusation with no substantiation it’s utterly to be believed,” he said, referencing the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. “In my case it wasn’t an accusation. I actually was assaulted ...and yet the media discounted that completely because they don’t like my politics. So this just shows it’s just about politics. It really isn’t about concern or people wanting to lessen violence.”

As a reminder, The Hill points out that Paul's wife, Kelley Paul, wrote an op-ed to Booker in which she appeared to blame him for the threats and protests her husband has faced this past week. Booker's office argued, in a separate op-ed, that his remarks are being taken out of context and that he "has nothing but respect and admiration" for Paul and his family.