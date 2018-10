This was not supposed to happen...

The Dow is now down almost 2000 points (650 more today) from its record highs last week...

S&P and Dow have broken overnight lows (futures) as Nasdaq holds just above it for now...

Dow Futures accelerated below 25,000 and rebounded...

Where's the "dip-buyers"?

They are buying VIX!

And bonds and buillion...