Boston Dynamics Terrifying Humanoid Robot Can Do Parkour Now

Boston Dynamics' "nightmare inducing" robots are seemingly becoming more human-like with each passing month. Whereas just a few years ago, the company's "Atlas" robot could barely manage walking on uneven ground, the terrifying humanoid android can effortlessly run and leap over obstacles - or on to platforms and boxes. This latest upgrade follows an update from last year where BD demonstrated Atlas' newfound ability to perform standing backflips with ease. Can you do that? We thought not...

In one recently uploaded demo, Atlas does parkour - bounding over obstacles, running across platforms and picking up boxes.

In other words, if you were looking for more evidence that the long-prophesied robot uprising is drawing closer with each passing day - well, here it is.