Gold Spikes Above $1200, Breaks Key Technical Resistance On Heavy 'Safe-Haven' Flows

Gold buying began at the European open and accelerated after the weaker than expected CPI print, snapping above $1200 and extending gains on notable volumes...

Volume is well above average...

Gold futures - after 5 days of testing and failing - have finally broken well above their 50DMA...

Notably the dollar is not plunging (it did spike lower on CPI but rebounded)...

Silver is also on a tear...showing the EU open and CPI print spikes more clearly...

Spiking back above $14.50 on heavy volume...

Gold is now the only asset-class higher since The Fed hiked rates in September...