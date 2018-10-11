Sen. Cotton Suggests Kavanaugh Hit Job Was Schumer "Political Operation" With Bharara Connection

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) claims that a sexual assault allegation levied against Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the 11th hour of his confirmation hearings was orchestrated by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his "political operation" as far back as July.
Cotton told nationally-syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt that Schumer was behind the leak of Christine Blasey Ford's allegation "from the very beginning." Cotton noted that Ford's good friend, former FBI agent Monica McClean worked for former US Attorney Preet Bharara.
McLean came under fire last week after a report emerged in the Wall Street Journal that she pressured her to change her story to "clarify" her story to claim that she "didn't remember" a party at which Ford claims Kavanaugh groped her, as opposed to claiming that the party never happened.
Bolstering Cotton's assertion that Ford's claim was professionally curated for political ammunition is a leaked recording from July in which Democratic operative and PR guru Ricki Seidman - an adviser to Ford - can be heard discussing how Ford's accusation can be used to harm conservatives whether or not it's successful at dislodging Kavanaugh from his nomination.
Cotton closes by suggesting that there will be a "consequence" at the polls for Democrats who have promised to try and impeach Kavanaugh.
Listen (transcript below):
HUGH HEWITT, RADIO HOST: Is there any doubt in your mind, Senator Cotton, that this was planned long before it was unveiled? And by that, I mean the leak of Dr. Ford’s letter, I don’t know who did it, but I believe it was part of a campaign that was set up to occur exactly when it did. Do you agree with me?
SEN. TOM COTTON (R-ARKANSAS): Hugh, I believe the Schumer political operation was behind this from the very beginning. We learned last week that a woman named Monica McLean was Ms. Ford’s roommate, and she was one of the so-called beach friends who encouraged Ms. Ford to go to Dianne Feinstein and the partisan Democrats on the Judiciary Committee. Well, it just turns out, it just so happens that Monica McLean worked for a Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, now a virulent anti-Trump critic on television and former counsel to Chuck Schumer. So I strongly suspect that Chuck Schumer’s political operation knew about Ms. Ford’s allegations as far back as July and manipulated the process all along to include taking advantage of Ms. Ford’s confidences and directing her towards left-wing lawyers who apparently may have violated the D.C. code of legal ethics and perhaps may face their own investigation by the D.C. Bar.
HH: Now when we have a summing up of the consequences of this in four weeks at the polls, I don’t believe Americans are going to forget. I think they’re going to vote to make sure Mitch McConnell remains the leader in the Senate, and Kevin McCarthy the new speaker in the House. Do you agree with me that this lasts, that this left a mark on American politics?
TC: Yes, Hugh, I think most Americans, Republicans, but as well as independents and some sensible Democrats in places like Arkansas are appalled by the left wing mobs that Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats whipped up over the last three weeks. I traveled to New Jersey last week, Hugh, to campaign for my good friend, Jay Webber, a Republican nominee for Congress in Northern New Jersey, in a seat Rodney Frelinghuysen is retiring from. The single biggest applause line of the night was for Brett Kavanaugh and for standing up to the House Democrats who are already threatening to investigate and impeach not only Donald Trump, but Brett Kavanaugh as well. So what the Senate Democrats have awoken across the country in Senate races, now the House Democrats are bringing into their own races by threatening to investigate and impeach a fine man and someone who will be a stellar justice, and I think there’s going to be a consequence for those Democrats in four weeks from today in the polls. But remember, Hugh, voting has already started in a lot of places, and our people are starting to go out and vote to show their revulsion at the left wing mob tactics.