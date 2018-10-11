Sen. Cotton Suggests Kavanaugh Hit Job Was Schumer "Political Operation" With Bharara Connection

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) claims that a sexual assault allegation levied against Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the 11th hour of his confirmation hearings was orchestrated by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his "political operation" as far back as July.

Cotton told nationally-syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt that Schumer was behind the leak of Christine Blasey Ford's allegation "from the very beginning." Cotton noted that Ford's good friend, former FBI agent Monica McClean worked for former US Attorney Preet Bharara.

McLean came under fire last week after a report emerged in the Wall Street Journal that she pressured her to change her story to "clarify" her story to claim that she "didn't remember" a party at which Ford claims Kavanaugh groped her, as opposed to claiming that the party never happened.

Bolstering Cotton's assertion that Ford's claim was professionally curated for political ammunition is a leaked recording from July in which Democratic operative and PR guru Ricki Seidman - an adviser to Ford - can be heard discussing how Ford's accusation can be used to harm conservatives whether or not it's successful at dislodging Kavanaugh from his nomination.

Cotton closes by suggesting that there will be a "consequence" at the polls for Democrats who have promised to try and impeach Kavanaugh.

Listen (transcript below):

HUGH HEWITT, RADIO HOST: Is there any doubt in your mind, Senator Cotton, that this was planned long before it was unveiled? And by that, I mean the leak of Dr. Ford’s letter, I don’t know who did it, but I believe it was part of a campaign that was set up to occur exactly when it did. Do you agree with me?