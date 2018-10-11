Stephen Miller's 3rd Grade Teacher Says He Was An "Isolated" Child Who "Ate Glue"

Political opponents of Judge Brett Kavanaugh nearly derailed his confirmation to the Supreme Court over allegations stemming from his high school and early college days. But in a story published in its latest issue, the Hollywood Reporter has set a new standard for just how far back one can reach when digging up dirt about members of the Trump Administration or the president's appointees. To wit, the magazine spoke with the third grade teacher of Trump advisor Stephen Miller (an advisor who is widely credited with masterminding the administration's immigration policy), who shared some less-than-flattering anecdotes about Miller's childhood behavior.

Nikki Fiske, who taught third grade at Franklin Elementary in Santa Monica, Calif. 25 years ago when Miller was a student, said her former pupil exhibited "strange" behaviors that reminded her of the "Peanuts" character Pig Pen. Fiske said she frequently tried to convince Miller to clean out his desk, where he "always had stuff mashed up in there."

Do you remember that character in Peanuts, the one called Pig Pen, with the dust cloud and crumbs flying all around him? That was Stephen Miller at 8. I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk — he always had stuff mashed up in there.

One of young Miller's more grotesque habits was eating dried glue off his arm - which sounds like something that only a burgeoning serial killer would do.

He was a strange dude. I remember he would take a bottle of glue — we didn't have glue sticks in those days — and he would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it.

Uncertain about what to do with Miller, since he always performed well academically...

I remember being concerned about him — not academically. He was OK with that, though I could never read his handwriting. But he had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time.

...Fiske said she tried including descriptions of Miller's behavior in one of his progress reports. However, her testimony was scrubbed by the principle after Miller's "horrified" parents read what she had written.

At the end of the year, I wrote all my concerns — and I had a lot of them — in his school record. When the school principal had a conference with Stephen's parents, the parents were horrified. So the principal took some white-out and blanked out all my comments. I wish I could remember what I wrote, but this was 25 years ago. I've taught a lot of third-graders since then. Of course, Stephen wasn't political then — it wasn't until later that he started to make waves.

Given such strange childhood affectations, is it any wonder that this man matured into the single most vocal advocate for border separations? (just ignore the fact that this policy predates Miller's arrival in the West Wing).

My god.... First high school now we are going after people for what they did in third grade?



wtf is wrong with people. https://t.co/IL12sAzDvO — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 11, 2018

We can't wait for THR's follow-up interview with Jared Kushner's SAT tutor.