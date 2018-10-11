Veritas Undercover: Tennessee Democrat Lied About Kavanaugh Support To Pander For Votes

Staffers for Tennessee Democratic candidate Phil Bredsen admitted to undercover investigators that the supposedly moderate politician was lying to his base about supporting then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in order to pander to his base.

Photo: Tennessee Star

The admissions were revealed in a 10 minute video released Wednesday night by James O'Keefe of Project Veritas.

In the video, Bredsen campaign field organizer Will Stewart calls residents of Tennessee "ignorant" - claiming that his boss only announced support for Kavanaugh to earn political points among voters.

"So he’ll lose voters if he says yes [to not confirming Kavanaugh?]" asks the Veritas journalist.

"Oh, straight up, yeah," Stewart responds.

"Are the people of Tennessee that ignorant?" asks the Veritas mole.

"Yeah," Stewart says.

The undercover operative then feigns confusion as to whether Bredsen would actually vote for Kavanaugh, to which Stewart replies: "He wouldn’t. But he’s saying he would… Which I don’t know if it makes it worse or better," adding that the lie actually "makes it better."

Another staffer, Maria Amalla, confirmed - "...It's a political move.. He thinks that like we're down like half a point right now. It’s like really close and we’re losing by a point or two. So he thinks that if like by saying this he’s appealing to more moderate republicans and he’ll get more of them to vote for us."

"I guess we won't know until November 6th if this was worth it," she added.

Watch: