"Bring Your Rage": Brooklyn Witches To Hex Kavanaugh, Rapists And Patriarchy In Occult Ritual

A "metaphysical boutique and occult" bookstore in Brooklyn is hosting a coven of witches on October 20 to perform a hex on brand new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, rapists "and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them," according to Newsweek.

Catland books posted the event to their Facebook page earlier this month, which 11,460 people are currently interested in.

Please join us for a public hex on Brett Kavanaugh, upon all rapists and the patriarchy at large which emboldens, rewards and protects them. We are embracing witchcraft's true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and it's history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.



He will be the focal point, but by no means the only target, so bring your rage and and all of the axes you've got to grind. There will also be a second ritual afterward - "The Rites of the Scorned One" which seeks to validate, affirm, uphold and support those of us who have been wronged and who refuse to be silent any longer. -Catland Books

The event sold out quickly, and according to Facebook analytics for the bookstore, it's been viewed nearly 750,000 times - about twice the response of their Trump hexes.

Co-owner Dakota Bracciale explained that Witchcraft is a tool of "resistance and resilience," and that powerless people seek it out to exact justice. Bracciale explained that since its origins, witchcraft has been a tool of “resistance and resilience” and that, for some people, it’s the only way they feel they can get justice. The public hex is also a way of telling the people who support Kavanaugh, that his confirmation wasn't a final victory. “No, you don’t win. He may have been confirmed, but that’s something we already knew was going to happen,” Bracciale said. “We know the system is broken, and the people in charge need to be taken down by any means necessary, magical or otherwise.” -Newsweek

"The Trumpster fire is out in full effect," Bracciale told Newsweek. "They’ve been calling us, emailing us, trying to dox us. Sending us certain messages, threatening to show up and harm us."

Meanwhile, for Brooklynites interested in the occult, the bookshop will hold their "feast for the ancestors" a little less than two weeks later - though it's only drawn the interest of 36 individuals: