SF Bay Area Realtor Caters To Mass Exodus Out Of The Region

A real estate brokerage near San Francisco is capitalizing on the mass exodus out of the Bay Area.

According to an April report by a Bay Area advocacy group, 46% of locals say they want to move out of the area within the next few years, citing the high cost of living and skyrocketing housing prices as main reasons for wanting out. In February, CBS San Francisco reported that the number of people packing up and leaving the Bay Area has reached its highest level in more than a decade. And fo the first time in ages, the number of people leaving are outnumbering the people coming in.

Meanwhile, a statewide poll conducted by UC Berkeley last year revealed that 56 percent of voters have considered moving due to the housing crisis - and 1 in 4 of those residents said they'd leave the state.

Some are already making good on that promise. Data from earlier this year confirms that Sacramento is experiencing its highest rate of domestic migration in over a decade.

Catering to the exodus

To serve the real estate needs of soon-to-be former Bay Area residents, East-Bay broker Scott Fuller - a real estate broker of 18 years, launched LeavingTheBayArea.com, which helps clients design a relocation strategy. After helping clients sell their home "within a timeframe that works for you," Fuller will "partner you up with a real estate specialist" in the desired destination city in order to perform an "in-depth needs analysis" in order to coordinate the move.

Fuller says that the majority of his clientele are retirees looking to cash out and move to cheaper pastures in areas such as Portland, Las Vegas, Reno, Dallas, Austin and cities in Arizona. Those looking to remain in California have been moving to Folsom and El Dorado Hills.