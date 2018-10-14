Trump: Mattis Is "Sort Of A Democrat" Who "May Leave" The Administration

President Trump told CBS's 60 Minutes that Defense Secretary James Mattis might be one of the next officials to depart his Cabinet.

Asked by Leslie Stahl if the Trump administration was in chaos - citing the high turnover, Trump said It's wrong, it's so false... It's fake news."

"I have people now on standby that will be phenomenal," he continued. "I think I have a great Cabinet. There are some people that I'm not happy with. I have some people that I'm not thrilled with, and there are some people that I'm beyond thrilled with."

Stahl then asked specifically about Mattis, whose departure has been rumored for weeks, to which Trump replied: "I had lunch with him two days ago, I have a very good relationship with him. It could be that he is [leaving]," adding "I think he's sort of a Democrat if you want to know the truth. But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave at some point. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. People leave, that's Washington."

Watch: