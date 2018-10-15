Are We Headed For A US-Turkey "Fresh Start" After Brunson's Release?

The FT editorial board says the time is ripe for rapprochement between the US and Turkey as Pastor Andrew Brunson, freed after two years of under Turkish captivity on charges of espionage, found himself sitting in the Oval Office across from President Trump less than a mere 24 hours after his release.

Is it time for a "fresh start" as FT suggests?

The freeing of the American pastor, who had been charged with espionage, ends a high-profile stand-off between the US and Turkey. It also provides an important opportunity to make a fresh start in the crucial relationship between Washington and Ankara. Turkey and the US matter to each other. For Washington, Turkey is an important member of Nato and a neighbour of Syria. It is a traditional ally of the US and has played a vital role in absorbing millions of Syrian refugees.

No doubt Turkey would welcome it, as its economy was left reeling this summer as its relationship with Washington hit a low point, sending the lira into a death spiral, but the fact remains that it's also a NATO ally which did more than any other to create that very refugee crisis in the first place.

Source: Getty Images

Turkey has indeed played a "vital role" in the crisis, as FT suggests, but more in the way of being both "arsonist" and "firefighter" as during most of the seven year long Syrian proxy war it used its border as the largest "jihadi highway" in modern history, facilitating the movement of al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists into Syria to fight the Assad government.

And of course, the United States was a key partner in this — as Joe Biden all but spelled out while speaking at Harvard in 2015 — when he blamed "US allies" including Turkey for the rise of the Islamic State. This is likely the reason why the White House has never fully and adequately called President Erdogan to account as a state sponsor of terror — simply put, each side probably has too much dirt on the other.

For the FT editorial board and the rest of the MSM, these established facts have long been ignored and swept aside, even though now fully acknowledged even within establishment academia.

But if Washington gets a "close regional ally" in a Middle East region where its regime change and imperialist ambitions have not changed, the Turks themselves also get an "insurance policy" by healing ties with the US. FT continues:

For the Turks themselves, a close relationship with America is an important strategic insurance policy in a volatile region. But the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016 set off a train of events that threatened the US-Turkish alliance. The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the coup attempt on the followers of Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish religious leader based in the US. The mass arrests that followed the coup attempt swept up Mr Brunson, who was detained for two years.

"Insurance policy" is quite possibly the only accurate and fitting image FT offers in its op-ed: the two sides "need each other" in the way co-conspirators in a crime need each other to keep quiet, with the unspoken ability of each of further blackmail the other.