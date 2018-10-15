Elizabeth Warren Savaged On Social Media As DNA Gambit Backfires

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 10/15/2018 - 16:50

Elizabeth Warren just owned herself after releasing a DNA test confirming that she's as little as 1/1024th Native American - about half the percentage of the average white person.

What's more, the DNA expert she used, Stanford University professor Carlos Bustamente, "used samples from Mexico, Peru, and Colombia to stand in for Native American" as opposed to, say, DNA from a Cherokee Indian which Warren has claimed to be throughout her career. 

Adding to the absurdity are two major corrections by the Boston Globe (which has become the media mouthpiece of Warren's 2020 damage control efforts of late), letting readers know that "Due to a math error, a story about Elizabeth Warren misstated the ancestry percentage of a potential 10th generation relative. It should be 1/1,024," and later updating it to "between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American."

The reactions to Warren's botched "reveal" have ranged from tenderfoot to savage

And a Benny Johnson superthread...

The Daily Caller's Benny Johnson laid out the Elizabeth Warren fraud in a 10-part tweetstorm which, in a rational world, would end the debate. 