Hillary Clinton: Bill Boffing Monica Wasn't An Abuse Of Power Because "She Was An Adult"

Hillary Clinton can't seem to take a few weeks off ahead of the most crucial midterm elections for Democrats in recent history - as the former Secretary of State begins a media roadshow to drum up interest for her speaking tour with husband Bill.

In a Sunday interview with CBS's "Sunday Morning," Clinton said that Bill was right when he refused to step down in 1999, after he was impeached by the House of Representatives for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky - and then obstructing the investigation.

When asked if he should have resigned, Hillary replied "absolutely not," since "She [Lewinsky] was an adult." Of note, Bill Clinton was 49 and Lewinsky was 22 at the time, less than half his age. He was also the President of the United States and she was his suboordinate.

Perhaps Hillary thinks her friend Harvey Weinstein didn't abuse his power over more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual assault? Her husband's infamous infidelity resurfaced last October when the Weinstein scandal resulted in the #MeToo movement.

Lewinsky has spent years processing the smear campaign launched against her.

As the Daily News notes, "New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the most outspoken politicians against both former Sen. Al Franken and Trump, has said several times that Bill Clinton should have resigned at the time."

"I think this moment of time we’re in is very different," Gillibrand said during an appearance on "The View" in January. "I don't think we had the same conversation back then, the same lens, we didn’t hold people accountable in the same way that this moment is demanding today. And I think all of us — or many of us — didn’t have that same lens, myself included."