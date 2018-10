Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65

Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen has died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma which he had been battling since 2009.

He stepped down as an officer of the company in 1983 because he was grappling with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In 2009 Allen was treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which in October 2018 he said had returned.

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF VULCAN INC. AND THE PAUL G. ALLEN NETWORK

Speaking on behalf of Vulcan Inc., the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers, Stratolaunch Systems, the Allen Institute and the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf released this statement:

"All of us who had the honor of working with Paul feel inexpressible loss today. He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world's most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact. Millions of people were touched by his generosity, his persistence in pursuit of a better world, and his drive to accomplish as much as he could with the time and resources at his disposal. Paul's life was diverse and lived with gusto. It reflected his myriad interests in technology, music and the arts, biosciences and artificial intelligence,conservation and in the power of shared experience ,conservation and in the power of shared experience - in a stadium or a neighborhood - to transform individual lives and whole communities. Paul loved Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The impact of Paul's efforts can be seen here at every turn. But the true impact of his vision and generosity is evident around the globe. Paul thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them. This isn’t the time to deal in those specifics as we focus on Paul’s family. We will continue to work on furthering Paul’s mission and the projects he entrusted to us. There are no changes imminent for Vulcan, the teams, the research institutes or museums. Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short – and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world."

This is a time of profound loss for Mr. Allen’s family. He reportedly leaves behind his sister and had no children. On their behalf, Paul’s sister, Ms. Jody Allen, has released the following statement.