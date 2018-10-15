Viral Video Shows Airliner Landing Sideways At UK Airport In Extreme Winds

It's among the most daring and skilled feats of piloting we've ever seen. During a powerful storm that hit England and devastated much of Wales over the weekend with the worst flooding in 30 years, a pilot executed an unbelievable "sideways landing" at Bristol Airport that was caught on film.

Storm Callum produced powerful 40-knot crosswinds just as a TUI Airways flight full of passengers was attempting to land last Friday. Footage shows the strong winds rocking the plane from side to side as it made its descent, with the pilot spending over a minute angling the plane's nose in the direction of the winds, causing the aircraft to land almost sideways.

The dramatic footage confirms the pilot's perfect execution of the unusual and daring landing saved lives in what could have easily been an aviation disaster.

Storm Callum disrupted flights across parts of the UK over the weekend, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.

One aviation researcher was quoted by The Sun as explaining of the unusual emergency conditions landing: "Aircraft need to compensate for the crosswind otherwise they will be blown off course, they do this by pointing their nose into the direction the wind is coming from, demonstrated perfectly by this crew."

Pilot completely nails sideways landing in 40-knot crosswinds at Bristol Airport pic.twitter.com/TEB2gCgD96 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 14, 2018

The analyst, known under the handle "Mr. Aviation Guy," was quoted further as saying, "They do this by pointing their nose into the direction the wind is coming from, demonstrated perfectly by this crew." He explained, “It is always fascinating to watch planes landing in strong crosswinds and it is fantastic to see such amazing skill by the pilots."

The Daily Star reports that most pilots had been scared off from attempting the dangerous "sideways landing" and were diverted to other airports:

Nine planes were diverted to Manchester Airport from Bristol after winds barrelled into the south west of England. But amazingly, the pilots of this TUI Airways Boeing 757-200 aircraft pulled off an impressive sideways landing. Other planes were filmed attempting the same manoeuvre — only to bail at the last moment.

Video of the epic landing has since gone viral as the UK now assesses nationwide damage from the powerful storm that swept the country.