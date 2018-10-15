As U.S. Polls Tighten, The Signs All Point To Hillary

Authored by Tom Luongo,

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the Republicans are going to remain in control of both the House and the Senate in a couple of weeks. Since their flawless victory over the Democrats in the fight to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the Republican base is more energized now than at any point since November 2016.

They say pictures are worth a thousand words… so, here’s one.

The Redcoats are Coming, The Redcoats are Coming!

Source: RealClearPolitics.com

And if you don’t think the person that is most worried about this picture is Hillary Clinton, then you haven’t been paying attention.

But, to get to Hillary, I’ll have to connect a few dots.

It is pretty obvious that Trump has begun winning over important parts of the GOP leadership, most notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), who shared a stage with Trump in Kentucky recently.

While on the other hand, those most in opposition to Trump like Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (D-Wisconsin) and Jeff Flake (D-McCainville) are retiring because they know they can’t win.

Trump and McConnell’s win, as I said previously, “gave spine to the spineless.” Like Trump or hate him, for the most part, the guy is a change agent.

So, McConnell rammed another 15 judges down the Democrats’ throats to allow them time to do a little chair rearrangement on the deck of their party’s Titanic before November 6th.

The early signs have come from the foreign policy front, namely Trump’s cabinet.

The great Justin Raimondo at Antiwar.com feels, “the trend is moving in our direction – toward a new foreign policy for America, one that functions to protect the people of this country rather than police the world. Go not abroad in search of monsters to destroy.”

The reason I can give Raimondo’s optimism an audience stems from Gareth Porter’s recent article about Trump’s cabinet sabotaging him on foreign policy.

The excerpts from Bob Woodward’s book “Fear: Trump in the White House” that Porter pulls together along with other sources paints a very probably scenario of what is going on. Trump is fighting daily with his cabinet.

I’m sure Woodward’s goal was to show Trump as weak and not in control, because that’s the narrative du jour in the hopes of creating a 25th Amendment challenge to him post mid-terms.

But, since the Democrats are going to lose the mid-terms, this book now can serve as research into the shift in policy coming from Trump starting in mid-November.

And Trump is doing just a little bit more than signaling what’s coming.

I’ve settled on the belief that he fired Nikki Haley. She was, next to Certified Crazy Person John Bolton, the biggest neoconservative and AIPAC boot-licker in the administration. I expect Bolton will be gone soon if sanctions on Iran don’t work.

I bet she got wind of his intentions and then quit before the elections out of spite because … AIPAC.

As I said the day it happened, the only way our presence at the U.N. could be worse is if Dick Cheney is made U.N. Ambassador. So, buh-bye Nimrata.

That was interesting. But, now Trump’s undercutting Secretary of Defense James Mattis publicly. He hasn’t done this before.

When the MSM was trying to drive a wedge between Trump and Mattis I didn’t believe it.

When Trump is doing it, I’m listening. That’s a real change. Calling Mattis “a sort of a Democrat” is pure signaling to his base that Mattis has been a problem in the Middle East.

Has Trump has finally made the point clear to his generals that staying in Syria and Afghanistan forever is not in the U.S.’s best interests? Firing Mattis or allowing him to resign gracefully after the mid-terms would be a big move in that direction, if Woodword’s reporting is to be believed.

Woodward paints Mattis as the biggest obstacle to that end, arguing for the standard neoconservative line of defending America by invading the world.

Trump wants us out of Syria and Afghanistan. His cabinet doesn’t. So, we’re seeing him beginning to change the cabinet. Again, this happens as fallout from the Kavanaugh win since that fight changed the game at the grassroots level making it easier for him to fire the paper-hangers and promote the fire-breathers.

Then we have Israel and Syria opening up the Quinetra crossing to and from the Golan Heights for the first time in seven years, even though the war or words between the two countries continues to be belligerent.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Henry Kissinger on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Try to find anything out about this in a standard search engine result. Because “Lavrov Kissinger Meeting” needed the word “TASS” added to it to get this article stub from Russian State News Service TASS.

And that is literally all you will get about this meeting outside of my commenting on it.

Because the Panopticon is real folks.

And that brings me, finally, to Trump’s revoking Hillary Clinton’s security clearance along with five others including her close aide Cheryl Mills.

Hillary and her staff have been using their clearance, like former CIA Director John Brennan to attack Trump in the press.

But, it is, lastly, the news that Ecuador reinstated Wikileaks’ publisher Julian Assange’s Internet and communications is the thing that set off my Spidey-Sense and was the catalyst for this post.

Assange has been held under an effective gag order, like Paul Manafort, for months now to keep them both from telling their story to the world. For more than a year Trump has fought an uphill battle against a deluge of distractions, most of which are untrue and some simply intelligence agency provocations designed to push him into untenable positions.

But, the noose is tightening around the conspiracy to oust Trump from power as it is outed bit by bit. With each small revelation, the picture is in focus. All that was missing was a fundamental change in the political atmosphere.

Because, make no mistake, Assange knows where all the metaphoric and literal bodies are buried.

The pressure on Ecuador’s new President to keep Assange silent must have lifted otherwise he’d still be in effective solitary confinement. And why would that pressure lift all of a sudden?

Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS ‘took the Fifth’ in Congressional testimony. Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ignored the summons from Congress.

Everyone knows Julian Assange can put the finger on Hillary for what happened in 2016 (and so many other things).

So, putting the last piece to this puzzle together, it should be getting clearer here that some very important people are about to be indicted and/or arrested.

Containment around Hillary’s crimes has been breached and all that’s left now is for the people close to her to start turning on each other. The mid-terms were their last, best hope for a stay of execution.

But, Kanye West personally ended that hope just days after Kavanaugh was confirmed.

As the newly-empowered GOP bulldogs like Devin Nunes and John Ratcliffe take things to the next level in their investigations expect these trickles to become a torrent in the wake of the Red Tide coming on November 6th.

