Yellen Speaks, Market Shrieks

US equity markets are tumbling from their pre-open algo buying-spree and while no obvious catalyst stands out, somewhat hawkish comments from former Fed head Yellen may have sparked some selling...

Yellen is speaking at a Mortgage Bankers Association conference in Washington:

*YELLEN SAYS 3% GROWTH IS TERRIFIC BUT DOESN'T THINK IT CAN LAST

*YELLEN: INVERTED YIELD CURVE A GOOD RECESSION SIGNAL IN PAST

*YELLEN: THIS TIME MIGHT BE DIFFERENT ON YIELD CURVE SIGNAL

*YELLEN: FED NEEDS TO MOVE RATES TO NEUTRAL, STABILIZE LABOR MKT

*YELLEN: NOT DESIRABLE FOR A PRESIDENT TO COMMENT ON FED POLICY

*YELLEN: POLITICIZING FED POLICY RISKS UNDERMINING INSTITUTION

So "keep hiking rates"... "ignore the yield curve coz it's different this time", and "ignore President Trump..."

And the reaction - coincident - was notable...