American Pilot Killed During "Clear Sky 2018" Joint Exercises In Ukraine

An American pilot has died while taking part in a rare joint air exercise with Ukrainian forces as part of the Clear Sky 2018 operation in the western part of the country.

The pilot has been identified as a US Air National Guardsman who was killed Tuesday when the Ukranian Su-27UB fighter he was co-piloting crashed in a west-central Ukraine field, according to official Ukrainian military reports.

Ukraine's Su-27UB jet

Military analysis site Defence-blog reports of the Ukrainian military statements:

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the bodies of two pilots were discovered: one was a pilot of the Ukrainian Air Forces, the second – a US Air Force National Guard pilot. “We regret to inform that according to the rescue team, the bodies of two pilots have been discovered: one is a serviceman of the Ukrainian Air Force, the other is a member of the US National Guard,” it said.

The Su-27UB jet is being described as a two-seat trainer — suggesting the US pilot was likely overseeing a less experienced Ukrainian pilot as this was an expressed part of the Clear Sky 2018 exercise.

Meanwhile a U.S. Air Force public affairs officer has confirmed the accident, stating: “We are aware of a Ukrainian Su-27UB fighter aircraft that crashed in the Vinnytsia region at approximately 5pm local time during Clear Sky 2018 today. We understand there was an American in the backseat of the aircraft.”

“We have also seen the reports claiming a U.S. casualty and are currently investigating and working to get more information. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the US military official said.

An official message via the Ukrainian Military Prosecutor’s Office stated the extent of known details as follows: "According to preliminary data, the aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force took off from the Starokonstantinovo airfield in order to perform a military training exercise within the framework of the Clear Sky 2018 military drills,".

We previously noted the controversial nature of the joint air exercise, as the United States now appears to be treating Ukraine as if it were a NATO member, and follows Washington donating to Ukraine two warships for use against Russia in September.

The Clear Sky 2018 operation kicked off over a week ago Monday and is focused on air defense operations in order to "protect the airspace" from Russia. The war games include the participation of the US military and several other NATO nations, including bordering nations Poland and Romania, as well as Britain and the Netherlands. It total it involves approximately 950 personnel from nine nations.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine previously described the event as a "multinational military exercise focusing on promoting peace and security" — however, it appears aimed at sending clear message to Russia saying NATO plans to provide increased support to the sovereignty of the West-backed Kiev government.