Boston Dynamics Tries To Calm Fears Over Robot Uprising With Twerking Robo-Dog

Nobody will expect the robot uprising when it happens, especially after Japanese-owned Boston Dynamics dazzles us with twerking, moonwalking robo-dogs of death designed to win us over with their dance routines.

In fact, if you see one dancing it might be best to just run...

And while we're all distracted by dancing robo-dogs, Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, Atlas, will undoubtedly use its new parkour skills to flank crowds of mesmerized onlookers before hidden chain guns emerge from its arms to cull the herd.

Even Jeff Bezos may need to think twice before deploying his own private army of robo-reapers... after all, who knows what they're going to do once they become sentient?

Jeff Bezos confidently struts with robot dog at his side

The need for a portable EMP has never been greater.