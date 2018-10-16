"Complete And Total Fraud": Trump Slams Elizabeth Warren After DNA Test Debacle; "Pocahontas" Hits Back

President Trump slammed Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday after a DNA test revealed that she has less than half the Native American DNA as the average white person.

Warren has claimed to be Native American for decades - and was identified by Harvard Law as a "woman of color" - which promoted her as a diversity hire with a "minority background," prompting Trump to refer to her as "Pocahontas."

After Warren's DNA test revealed she may be 1/1024 Native American, President Trump fired off several Tuesday tweets:

"Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony!"

Trump then said: "Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise!"

Cherokee Nation issued a statement on Monday, claiming that Warren's announcement "makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, who ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is prove. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage."

President Trump jumped on that too, tweeting: "Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud!"

If you want the full progressive experience I suggest you go read the comments on this thread by people on the left attacking actual Native Americans because their tribe is dishonored by Senator Elizabeth Warren’s claims. These same leftists shout racism at every opposing view. https://t.co/c777N939rh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 16, 2018

Warren puts on her war paint

Responding to Trump's Tuesday tweets, Warren tweeted: "Millions of people watched you, @realDonaldTrump, as you fumbled and lied on your $1 million pledge. It then took a day for your handlers to tee up this recycled racist name-calling. You’ve lost a step, and in 21 days, you’re going to lose Congress."

Conservatives immediately jumped on her comments:

“Millions of people watched you as you fumbled and lied” says Elizabeth Warren, who also said she was Native American on her job applications. https://t.co/S4cAsb50So — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) October 16, 2018

President Trump had offered to pay $1 million to a charity of Elizabeth Warren's choice if she proved her Native American heritage. While it wasn't enough for the Cherokee Nation - of which she has claimed to be a member throughout her career - others pointed out that the $1 million had conditions:

He said that he would make that offer at a general election debate. I know you’re new to this and not too bright, but that means that she has to secure her party’s nomination before he makes the offer. She’s polling at 8%. https://t.co/HRc0GSgi1A — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 16, 2018

As we reported yesterday, Warren's DNA test was a complete debacle. In addition to the fact that he DNA expert she used, Stanford University professor Carlos Bustamente, "used samples from Mexico, Peru, and Colombia to stand in for Native American" (as opposed to, say, DNA from a Cherokee Indian which Warren has claimed to be throughout her career), the Boston Globe issued two major corrections in their reporting, and that they had vastly overstated Warren's Native American heritage.

You will now forever be 1/1024 Pocahontas pic.twitter.com/7DUOTtiroR — Yellow Red Sparks (@yellowredsparks) October 15, 2018

We think it's safe to say that the 2020 US election is going to be amazing.