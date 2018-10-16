"I Think I Can Beat Her": Lindsey Graham Taking DNA Test To Challenge Elizabeth Warren 

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seems to have a newfound "Trumpian" swagger of late, all starting with his fiery speech during Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation - and culminating in several recent clips of the South Carolina Senator giving Democrats what for.

On Tuesday, Graham "2.0" told Fox & Friends that he plans to take a DNA test to see if he has more Native American DNA than Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Warren has claimed to be Native American for decades - and was identified by Harvard Law as a "woman of color" - which promoted her as a diversity hire with a "minority background," prompting Trump to refer to her as "Pocahontas."

"I’m going to take a DNA test," said Graham, adding: "I’ve been told my grandmother was part Cherokee Indian. It may all just be talk."

He says that he'll announce the results of his test on the show when they come in, joking "This is my Trump moment. This is reality TV."

"I think I can beat her," Graham said, in reference to Warren's fumbled announcement which revealed that she's a mere 1/1024th Native American - around half of the average white person.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC throws down the gauntlet and challenges Sen. Elizabeth Warren to see who's more Native American -- He's taking a DNA test! pic.twitter.com/ON5h2plvZz — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) October 16, 2018

Following Warren's announcement, her critics began ridiculing her for her "grande reveal" intended to disprove President Trump - who said he would donate $1 million to charity if she could prove that she was Native American.

During a July 5 rally in Montana, Trump said: "I’m going to get one of those little [DNA testing] kits and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims she’s of Indian heritage... And we will say, ‘I will give you a million dollars, paid for by Trump, to your favorite charity, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.' And we’ll see what she does. I have a feeling she will say no, but we will hold it for the debates."

When asked what he thought of Warren's DNA test, Trump said "who cares" - while denying that he offered $1 million, adding "I didn't say that... you better read it again."

“Who cares?” Trump says in response to Elizabeth Warren releasing DNA test results showing Native American ancestry #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/o6SP1FktUo — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 15, 2018

Trump slammed Warren over Twitter Tuesday, tweeting: "Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony!"

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Trump then said: "Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise!"

Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Cherokee Nation issued a statement on Monday, claiming that Warren's announcement "makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, who ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is prove. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage."

President Trump jumped on that too, tweeting: "Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud!"