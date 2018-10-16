Trump: Saudi Prince "Totally Denied" Knowledge Of Khashoggi Killing, Promised "Complete" Investigation

While Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh..

...The two apparently conferenced in the big boss back in Washington to discuss the ongoing diplomatic crisis that has resulted from the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi's consulate in Istanbul in what was the first conversation between the prince and Trump since the crisis broke out two weeks ago. Trump had previously spoken with KSA's aging nominal leader, King Salman. Following the conversation, Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he had spoken with MbS during the prince's meeting with Pompeo, and that MbS had "totally denied" having any knowledge of the killing that is believed to have taken place inside the consulate. Furthermore, MbS told Trump that he had "already opened" and "would rapidly expand" an investigation into the incident, with Trump concluding by promising that "answers would be forthcoming shortly."

Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate. He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

...during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

The New York Times on Tuesday published a story explaining why the Trump Administration has been so cautious in its response to the killings. Per the story, the US had been depending on Saudi Arabia to increase oil production as part of a plot to sideline Iranian exports after the US reimposes sanctions on Iran on Nov. 4. While the two countries have a mutual interest in hobbling the Iranian oil industry, the Saudis also have leverage to screw over the US and mitigate the impact of its sanctions. Trump's tweet also followed reports that the Saudis had undertaken the first retaliation against a Western company over executives abandoning its "Davos in the Desert" by pulling a deal with Virgin Hyperloop. Media reports have suggested that the Saudis intend to blame the killing of Khashoggi on "rogue operatives" who had been sent to the embassy to detain or interrogate Khashoggi.