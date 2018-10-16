Turkey Finds 'Evidence' Missing Journalist Was Killed Inside Saudi Consulate: AP

Turkish investigators have only just finished searching the home of the Saudi Arabian consul in Istanbul - a home that was, according to surveillance footage, the destination of a car with diplomatic plates suspected of spiriting the remains of journalist Jamal Khashoggi out of the country's consulate - and already the Associated Press is reporting that investigators found "evidence" that Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-dissident who occasionally wrote columns for the Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Here's more from the Associated Press:

A high-level Turkish official says police have found "certain evidence" during their search of the Saudi Consulate showing that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there. The official did not provide details on the evidence that was recovered during the hourslong search at the diplomatic mission that ended early Tuesday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation. Turkish officials say Saudi agents killed and dismembered the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Saudi Arabia previously called the allegation "baseless," but U.S. media reports suggest the Saudis may soon acknowledge Khashoggi was killed there, perhaps as part of a botched interrogation.

This should probably go without saying, but Turkish Foreign Mevlut Cavusoglu chided the Saudi Arabians on Tuesday, saying that interrogations shouldn't be held at consulates.

He added: "Consulates aren’t places to hold interrogations. Interrogations should take place in courts, (by) judiciary authorities."

Meanwhile, Turkey said the Saudis have not admitted to their role in Khashoggi's death, contrary to media reports.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia hadn’t offered any confession to Turkey over its alleged involvement in the disappearance and feared slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. Asked about a New York Times report that Saudi Arabia might say Khashoggi was killed in an interrogation gone wrong, the minister said: "We have not received such information."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was all smiles at a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman:

In an attempt to clear the air, Trump said in a tweet that he has "no financial interests" in Saudi Arabia.