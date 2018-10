Against expectations of a 2.5mm barrel build, API reported Crude stocks drewdown in the latest week by 2.13mm barrels, sparking a kneejerk gain in WTI crude back above $72...

API

Crude -2.13mm (+2.5mm exp)

Cushing +1.5mm

Gasoline -3.4mm

Distillates -246k

After 3 weeks of crude builds, API reported a draw in the latest week...

And WTI spiked back above $72 on the headline crude draw...