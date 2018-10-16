YouTube Is Down Globally

Youtube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music services are all currently offline, according to @TeamYoutube...
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018
While YouTube did not detail how widespread the outages with its services are, DownDetector suggests that the outage appears to be global...
And across the US...
Social media has erupted
