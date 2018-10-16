YouTube Is Down Globally

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 10/16/2018 - 21:46

Youtube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music services are all currently offline, according to @TeamYoutube...

While YouTube did not detail how widespread the outages with its services are, DownDetector suggests that the outage appears to be global...

Source: DownDetector

Source: DownDetector

With nothing to watch, Social media has erupted - demanding that it is fixed...

