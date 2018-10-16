YouTube Is Down Globally

Youtube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music services are all currently offline, according to @TeamYoutube...

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

While YouTube did not detail how widespread the outages with its services are, DownDetector suggests that the outage appears to be global...

Source: DownDetector

And across the US...

Source: DownDetector

With nothing to watch, Social media has erupted - demanding that it is fixed...

Have you tried unplugging it and plugging it back in? — Koala (@KoalaKontrol) October 17, 2018

These have been the worst 20 minutes of my life 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pwea6GRTjr — Charizard Freak🔥 (@CharizardFreak) October 17, 2018

And finally...