Saudi Consul In Istanbul Relieved Of Post, To Face Investigation Over Khashoggi Murder

It looks like the Saudis have found their fall guy.

Not long after the UN's top human rights official called for diplomatic immunity to be suspended for those found responsible for the death of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish media and Reuters are reporting that Consul General of Saudi Arabia Mohammad al-Otaibi has been recalled to Riyadh, relieved of his duties, and will face an investigation following reports that Khashoggi had been killed in al-Otaibi's office, and that the doctor who dismembered Khashoggi's corpse had asked al-Otaibi to leave the room.

CNN Turk reported Wednesday that an 11-member Saudi investigation team had finally arrived at the Saudi consul's Istanbul residence for a joint inspection with Turkish officials, after the Saudis had declared the residence off limits earlier in the week, per Reuters.

Al-Otaibi reportedly fled Turkey on a commercial flight...

... hours before his residence was expected to be searched by Turkish police.