Just hours after the US Treasury failed to assign "currency manipulator" status to China, The PBOC lowered the Yuan Fix tonight (by the most in two months) to its weakest against the USDollar since January 2017. Offshore Yuan tumbled...

The brief pop in offshore yuan after the Treasury report is gone...

As the Yuan was fixed dramatically weaker (biggest devaluation in 2 months)...

To its weakest since January 2017...

Is this a not-so-subtle message to Mnuchin and Trump?