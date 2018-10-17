"International Disgrace": France Busted Dumping Migrants Across Italian Border

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini branded France an "international disgrace" on Tuesday after French police were caught driving two migrants across the Italian border and dumping them in Italy, reports Reuters.

On Friday, witnesses reported seeing a French police van cross the mountain border at Claviere, near the Italian ski resort of Sestriere, and making two black men get out in a wooded area before driving back the short distance to France. -Reuters

According to French media, the head of the Hautes-Alpes region which shares a border with France acknowledged the crossing, calling the incursion "an error."

Salvini, the head of the far-right League party, brushed off the excuse and demanded to know the identities of the two migrants.

"What happened in Claviere represents an unprecedented offence against our country," Salvini wrote on Facebook. "We are facing an international disgrace, and (French President Emmanuel) Macron can not pretend nothing has happened."

Macron has staunchly opposed Italy's anti-immigration stance while simultaneously resisting taking in refugees tooth and nail. In August the French President said he represents the "main opponent" to economic nationalists like Salvini. Two months prior, a spokesman for Macron's party said that Italy's refusal to accept charity rescue ships from Italian ports "makes me vomit."

Salvini applied the "vomit" standard to the abandoned migrants, writing on Facebook: "I wonder if international organizations, starting with the United Nations and European Union, do not find it vomit-making to leave people in an isolated area, without any assistance," adding "Paris must inform us IMMEDIATELY the identities of the immigrants left in the woods. Names, surnames, nationalities, dates of birth."

Salvini included a picture of a red-faced macron in his Facebook post alongside the text "International shame. Italy won’t accept apologies."