Melania Trump's Plane Turns Around After Mechanical Failure

First Lady Melania Trump's plane landed safely at Andrews after a "mechanical issue" and smoke were reported on board the airplane, forcing it to turn around.

According to NBC News, about 10 minutes after takeoff with FLOTUS on board on her way to Philadelphia to tour a children's hospital, press members saw Secret Service suddenly jump[ up and run toward the front of plane; they could see a thin haze of smoke and smell something burning.

The press were brought wet towels and told to hold them over faces if smell became too strong.

Melania Trump was on her way to Philadelphia for an event this morning but her plane is returning to Andrews because of a “mechanical issue.” pic.twitter.com/adUfWHipkq — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 17, 2018

Reports of smoke in the cockpit are filtering through media outlets from reporters who were on board.

There were no reports of injuries and the plane landed safely back at Andrews at 9:05 a.m. ET.

According to CBS reported Steven Portnoy, reporters traveling with Mrs. Trump were told today's trip is being "re-evaluated."