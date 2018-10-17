Minority Of Radical Leftists Dominate Democratic Party Agenda, Study Finds

DNC Chairman Tom Perez wasn't exaggerating when he declared Democratic Congressional candidate and alleged "girl from the Bronx" to be "the future of our party." In fact, a recent study has confirmed what conservatives have been warning about for some time: That the militant far-left wing of the Democratic Party is now firmly in control of the party's messaging and agenda.

According to one analysis of our current hyperpartisan political environment carried out during a year-long study entitled "Hidden Tribes" a project organized by More in Common, an organization that aims to help mitigate the divisive state of American politics, progressive activists on the liberal wing of the Democratic Party comprise only 8% of Democrats, but are responsible for nearly all of the "shouts, posts" and many of the votes, too.

Meanwhile, what the study called "traditional liberals" comprised another 11% of the electorate.

Progressive Activists (8 percent of the population) are deeply concerned with issues concerning equity, fairness, and America's direction today. They tend to be more secular, cosmopolitan, and highly engaged with social media. Traditional Liberals (11 percent of the population) tend to be cautious, rational, and idealistic. They value tolerance and compromise. They place great faith in institutions.

Despite their focus on identity politics and the liberation of "oppressed" groups, members of the far left are 80% white and well-educated.

Meanwhile, 67% of the population falls into what the researchers called "the exhausted majority". They're either centrist democrats, unaffiliated moderates or completely politically disengaged.

Stephen Hawkins, the organizer of the study, told Axios that the progressive left and, on the other side, devoted conservatives, are "talking to each other too little, with too much suspicion and too little giving credit."

"They have inverse worldviews."

The project, which has been billed as the largest-ever study of political partisanship in the US, was based on an 8,000-person poll carried out by YouGov. The poll had about a 1% margin of error. In other words, party activists hoping that the wave of progressive candidates (many of them female) running for Congressional seats across the US will struggle to muster the votes, despite hogging a disproportionate portion of the online discussion and press coverage.