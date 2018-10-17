Trader Warns Yesterday's Big Equity Bounce "Is No Reason To Declare Victory"

Yesterday’s equity market performance was an impressive thing to watch. While the post-ramp narrative of great earnings and good data was assigned to be its catalyst, that was bullshit - this was the biggest short-squeeze since Nov 2016's post-election rebound.

And it's already fading...

But, as former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow notes, it wasn't long before every asset-gatherer and commission-taker was flooding the wires with reports that risk appetite had come roaring back, and that this could be just the signal needed to point to new all-time highs.

Breslow remarks "I realized after reading them, I had a tear running down my cheek. And it wasn’t from laughing..."

Via Bloomberg,

Markets bounced. That’s it. Risk sentiment may have been papered over for the day. And some good earnings numbers caught the market leaning the wrong way. But there is nothing to suggest anyone should yet be declaring victory.

Just take a look at the levels those equity bounces took the indexes to. And how noncontagious it was for other assets. They have a lot more work to do to put recent price action behind us. The Russell 2000 was the leader on the way down. After this bounce, it is still well below its 200-day moving average and didn’t even make an attempt at surmounting the first significant retracement level from its fall from grace after making a new all-time high in September.

This morning futures sit right in the middle of last Wednesday’s big range.

S&P 500 futures have so far held below the halfway mark of their recent fall and Nasdaq futures are trying to stay just above. The Eurostoxx 50 came exploding out of the blocks this morning only to be flat two hours later. The Shanghai Composite is being hailed as a champion for putting in an up day. And that on suggestions of further liquidity injections. That’s what we call setting a low bar.

Bonds certainly didn’t get the all-clear memo. Ten-year Treasuries are still merely clinging to important resistance, undoubtedly prompting many to worry about their short positions over what the Fed will say in today’s minutes. Even if they discussed tariffs as a risk, they are unlikely to be anything other than gradual as you go. More worrisome is 10-year bunds languishing back below a 50 basis-point yield. Yet commentators continue to think European can-kicking means their worries are behind them.

And the dollar steadfastly refuses to do anything. Didn’t particularly react on the way down, nor on the bounce. People continue to trade it as if it’s a beauty contest. Putting the noise and false break-outs aside, it hasn’t gone anywhere significant in four months. Yet people keep telling me its best days are behind it and I need to position for the recession that may or may not come two or three years from now. Big talk from people who mostly live day-to-day.

The truth of the matter remains, that until the U.S. and China come to some sort of accommodation, you are going to continue to have thin, algorithmic dominated markets where human confidence and conviction remain almost dangerously low.

The world is full of problems. Markets have proven they can mostly trade through them. This issue is the elephant in the room.

We leave it to the venerable Art Cashin, director of UBS’ floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange, to sum it all up: