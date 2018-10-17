WTI Plunges Below $70 To 1-Month Lows After Bigger-Than-Expected Crude Build

WTI extended losses this morning after a brief bounce on API's unexpected crude draw, pushing down to one-month lows below a $70 handle after DOE reported an unexpectedly large crude build.

API

Crude -2.13mm (+2.5mm exp)

Cushing +1.5mm

Gasoline -3.4mm

Distillates -246k

DOE

Crude +6.49mm (+2.5mm exp)

Cushing +1.78mm

Gasoline -2.016mm (+600k exp)

Distillates -827k

This is the 4th weekly build for crude (and Cushing stocks) in a row...

Bloomberg Intelligence Energy Analyst Fernando Valle notes that gasoline margins will remain challenged as demand wanes after summer driving season.

WTI traded with a $70 handle ahead of the DOE data - at the low end of the last week's range - and then legged down on DOE's big crude build...losing the $70 handle

*NOK, CAD, AUD TO SESSION LOWS VS USD AS WTI OIL FALLS 3%

However, not everyone agrees with the market's direction:

“Our basic premise is that prices will move higher,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity-markets strategy at BNP Paribas SA in London. “As Iran’s supply losses are fully realized and Venezuela suffers continuous decline, global spare production capacity will ebb and -- against a backdrop of average inventories -- the market will become more sensitive to adverse supply shocks.”

Meanwhile, WTI Midland’s discount to WTI at Cushing narrowed to $4.50/bbl on Tuesday, smallest since June 21...