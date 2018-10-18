Brock-Soros PAC Fires Operative Who Assaulted GOP Campaign Manager

Liberal Political Action Group (PAC) American Bridge 21st Century announced Wednesday night that Wilfred Michael Stark, 50, had been fired after he was arrested and accused of battery against Kristin Davison, the 31-year-old campaign manager for Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.

Stark was arrested by Las Vegas city marshals Tuesday evening after witnesses say he pushed his way into a campaign event and grabbed Davidson's arm, twisting it hard enough to leave red marks. Davidson made a citizen's arrest following the incident.

"Mike Stark aggressively interrupted our conversation, both by loudly yelling and physically shoving a camera and his body at the attorney general and me," reads Davison’s signed police complaint. "I asked him to back away and he did not."

"Politics is a little bit aggressive these days, but this is just insane," Davison told Fox News earlier Wednesday. "I’ve never seen anything like it." Davison told Fox News that Stark “burst into the room where [Laxalt] and I were talking with a camera” and got "very physical" with her. "This man was physically almost body-checking me," she said. "I was getting nervous for my safety, so we left, and went into an open room.” However, she said Stark tried to follow her, Laxalt and other staffers into the second room. "He grabbed my right arm, my leg was lodged between the door and the wall. He twisted my arm, and contorted it behind my back,” she explained. “I was scared. Every time I tried pulling away, he would grab tighter, and pull me closer into him.” Davison said Stark pulled her head into his chest, bruising her neck, and held her there for several minutes. She said it “felt like an hour.” “I was scared and screaming ‘stop—you’re hurting me,’” she explained. Davison said Stark warned Laxalt, saying, “Adam, there’s only one way you can make this stop.” “That really scared me,” she said. -Fox News

In March, was arrested in Washingtton D.C. after pushing a top aide to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside of a congressional hearing - a charge which American Bridge says Stark "adamantly" denied.

Stark was also arrested last year in Virginia for creating a disturbance while videotaping a parade for American Bridge affiliate, ShareBlue Media, which was attended by GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillepsie.

American Bridge was founded in November 2010 by Democratic operative David Brock, while the group's largest single donor is liberal billionaire George Soros, who funded the operation to the tune of more than $2 million between 2015 and 2016. More recently, Soros donated $300,000 to the group in February and $80,000 last year, according to Fox News.

"Assaulting the female campaign manager of the opposing campaign is disgusting and it has no place in our system," said Laxalt campaign spokesperson Parker Briden. "This mob behavior from the left is out of control. Encouraging violence, as many prominent Democrats like former Attorney General Eric Holder have recently done, is having real, dangerous consequences."