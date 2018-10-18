'Busted' Dem Senator McCaskill Demands Special Prosecutor Over Veritas Undercover "Fraud"

Two days after Missouri Senator McCaskill was exposed by Project Verita s as being considerably more liberal - "essentially the same as [Obama's]" - that she would like her moderate voters to know, issued a demand for an investigation into the fraud she says Project Veritas committed in the making of a series of “sting” videos of her re-election campaign.

After an initial outright denial, McCaskill has claimed since the videos were released that she now remembers someone taking video and trying to get her to make statements on camera that were at odds with her actual positions.

But they have now gone on the offensive...

“We have reason to believe that fraud has been committed against our campaign,” McCaskill campaign manager David Kirby said.

But then, a self-described "startled" McCaskill (who is essentially tied with her opponent)...

...attempted to distract from the truth of the undercover videos, The Daily Caller's Virginia Kruta reports that McCaskill suggested during an interview that Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley - who also happens to be her challenger in the current race for the seat she has held since 2006 - was somehow involved in the creation of those videos.

McCaskill RESPONDS... hours before the next undercover video from her campaign will be published. Check back soon to see what your staff says in the next one, @clairecmc! pic.twitter.com/Q22NdHdgil — PVeritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) October 17, 2018

Hawley was quick to react to McCaskill's accusations...

Let’s review last 24 hrs. 1) @clairecmc & staff caught on tape telling the truth 2) McCaskill accuses ME of fraud 3) McCaskill demands Missouri give her special prosecutor to investigate her truth telling #MOsen — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 17, 2018

Adding that..."... accusing people of crimes is a serious thing. If you have evidence of a crime, please come forward with it immediately. Otherwise, please stop politicizing the legal process for your reelection."

Senator, accusing people of crimes is a serious thing. If you have evidence of a crime, please come forward with it immediately. Otherwise, please stop politicizing the legal process for your reelection. #MOsen — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 17, 2018

However, as The Daily Caller notes, McCaskill’s campaign hedged slightly, with Kirby then saying that Hawley was “perpetrating this fraud by promoting it and encouraging it.”