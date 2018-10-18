Dead Nevada Brothel Owner Expected To Crush Democrat In Nov. Election

Despite the slightly unorthodox fact that he is dead, infamous brothel owner Dennis Hof will remain on the ballot (since officials in the Silver State say it’s too late to change the printed ballots since they’ve already been mailed out for early voting) and is expected to win by a landslide in the forthcoming Nevada state legislature elections.

The so-called "Trump from Pahrump," who appeared in the HBO documentary series Cathouse, owned a strip club and five legal brothels in Nevada including the Bunny Ranch, was found dead on Tuesday, hours after his 72nd birthday party (attended by such varied guests as porn star Ron Jeremy, the controversial sheriff and Trump ally Joe Arpaio, and the anti-tax activist Grover Norquist).

Just arrived on-scene at Love Ranch Vegas. Dennis died quietly in his sleep. Ron Jeremy found him this morning when he went to wake him to go to a meeting in Pahrump. Investigation still going on. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

As The Guardian reports, Hof was running for a seat in a heavily Republican district and had been favored to win...

“I feel very comfortable predicting that he is still going to win the election on 6 November,” his campaign manager, Chuck Muth, said in an interview, adding that Republicans had a 2-to-1 advantage over Democrats in the state assembly district in terms of voter registration.

In a June interview from one of his brothels, Hof said his political fortunes had parallels with those of the US president.

“This really is the Trump movement,” Hof said in the interview at Moonlite Bunny Ranch, his brothel near his home in Pahrump. “People will set aside for a moment their moral beliefs, their religious beliefs, to get somebody that is honest in office.”

If he is elected, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported, the vacancy that spans constituencies in multiple counties will be filled via a joint meeting process headed by county commissioners.

“There are a lot of Republicans who were uncomfortable voting for Dennis because of the nature of his business and they now know that he is not the one who will be serving,” Muth said. “They will feel much more comfortable casting the ballot for him knowing there will be another Republican to replace him,” he added.

The Guardian reports that the Democratic candidate for the seat, Lesia Romanov, was not immediately available for comment.