Pompeo: White House Will Give Saudi "A Few More Days" To Finish Khashoggi Probe

After returning from his trip to Riyadh and Ankara where he addressed the burgeoning diplomatic crisis over the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a mercifully brief press conference at the White House where he took only two questions from reporters who were skeptical about the US's decision to give the Saudis the benefit of the doubt to pursue their own investigation of the incident.

While Pompeo didn't have any new information to offer, he did say that he spoke with President Trump about allowing the Suadis "a few more days" to complete their investigation, after Trump said earlier Thursday that he expected the probe to wrap up within 72 hours.

To be sure, Pompeo also emphasized the importance of the US-Saudi partnership to US interests in the region, but between the dual investigations in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Pompeo said he's confident that we will get to the bottom of what happened inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In response to a question about the disturbing details of Khashoggi's final moments that have leaked to the press, Pompeo acknowledged that "there are lots of stories out there" but that the administration would "allow the process to unfold" and eventually "make a determination for ourselves about what happened there based on the facts that are presented to us."